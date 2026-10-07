Inside Skydance's Press Conference: Surprising Insights from David Ellison

In a significant shift in the entertainment landscape, David Ellison has assumed the reins at Skydance, leading an ambitious new executive team alongside co-CEO Ynon Kreiz. Their leadership debut followed the successful acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, a move that not only expands Skydance’s portfolio but also adds substantial real estate in Hollywood, including the iconic Paramount lot.

During a press event at Paramount’s Stage 3, Ellison and Kreiz, both clad in casual jeans and black blazers, showcased the vast intellectual property (IP) that now belongs to Skydance. This impressive collection includes major franchises such as Batman, the Star Trek universe, and Game of Thrones.

Among those attending the event were prominent figures like RedBird Capital founder Gerry Cardinale, Skydance president Andy Gordon, and various other executives crucial to the company’s new direction. Insights from the event revealed the strategic plans Ellison and Kreiz have laid out for the future of Skydance.

Real Estate Plans

With the acquisition of the Warner Bros. lot, a piece of Hollywood history, questions arose about how Ellison and Kreiz would navigate operational logistics. Ellison affirmed that both lot locations will be maintained, with film projects potentially centered at the Warner lot while television and streaming initiatives may be organized at Paramount. He stated, “We absolutely will keep both lots… you’ll probably see us organize film on one, television and streaming on another.”

Leadership and Responsibilities

Addressing how they will handle responsibilities, Kreiz explained that all business units will report to both leadership figures, emphasizing their complementary skills. “David will focus on creative technology, long-term strategy — especially as it relates to the creative part of the business. I will focus more on operations and day-to-day management,” Kreiz noted, highlighting their collaborative approach.

Responding to Political Queries

Tensions arose during the event when a reporter confronted Ellison regarding his connections to Donald Trump. Ellison clarified, “For absolute clarity, we have not talked to any political leader of any party about news… we want to be in the truth business and… complete editorial independence.” This addressed concerns regarding their political interactions while emphasizing their commitment to truthful journalism.

Ellison also discussed his efforts to advocate for federal tax incentives to support production jobs in California, underscoring the importance of keeping production local. “Almost no filming happens here in California… That’s something we want to change,” he said, reflecting his dedication to the local industry.

Film Production Strategy

The ambitious goal of producing 30 movies annually poses logistical challenges, particularly with their combined slate featuring 35 titles in the first year. Ellison and Kreiz shared that new motion picture chiefs Dana Goldberg and Josh Greenstein will orchestrate release schedules to mitigate box office conflicts. “We’re not pulling back on creative resources… to ensure all of those films are released properly,” Ellison emphasized.

The co-CEOs reiterated the decision to keep Warner Bros. and Paramount distinct, with each maintaining their identities in film previews. “When you put the names together, it felt like you were diminishing that legacy,” Ellison explained, attributing their approach to a respect for established brands while aiming to forge new ventures.

Content Strategy and Network Outlook

In terms of television, Kreiz clearly stated Skydance’s intention to retain Warner Bros. TV, CBS Studios, and Paramount TV Studios as separate entities with independent leadership. He stressed maintaining production output and not reducing resources despite the consolidation. “To create quality content… you need to keep certain creative parts independent,” he explained.