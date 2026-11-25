Emilia Clarke, renowned for her role in *Game of Thrones*, faced an extraordinary battle off-screen that would test her resilience and strength. In a candid 2019 essay for *The New Yorker* titled “A Battle for My Life,” Clarke detailed her terrifying experience with brain health issues that began suddenly during a workout.

The Onset of a Life-Altering Crisis

Clarke described an alarming moment at the gym, where an intense headache escalated quickly. “I reached the toilet, sank to my knees, and proceeded to be violently, voluminously ill,” she recounted. As the pain worsened—described as “shooting, stabbing, constricting”—she realized something was dreadfully wrong. “At some level, I knew what was happening: my brain was damaged.”

The Diagnosis

Rushed to the hospital for a brain scan, Clarke received a grim diagnosis: she had suffered a subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a form of stroke resulting from bleeding in the space surrounding the brain. “I’d had an aneurysm, an arterial rupture,” she revealed. Immediate surgery was necessary to seal the aneurysm, which Clarke described as “unbearable” in her essay.

Recovery and Setbacks

During her recovery, Clarke faced another challenge—aphasia, which left her “muttering nonsense.” However, this condition was short-lived, as she noted, “the aphasia passed,” allowing her to leave the hospital just a month after her admission.

A Second Battle

In 2013, a follow-up brain scan revealed that the growth associated with her earlier aneurysm had doubled in size, necessitating another surgical intervention. Clarke penned, “When they woke me, I was screaming in pain. The procedure had failed.” The situation grew increasingly dire, with doctors indicating that her survival hinged on a more invasive procedure—accessing her brain through her skull.

A Message of Hope