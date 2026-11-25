Cardi B and Offset have successfully settled a lawsuit involving allegations of deceit concerning the filming of her music video for “Like What.” The suit, which claimed that the estranged couple misled the owner of a lavish Beverly Hills mansion into allowing them to film by posing as if they were only shooting a TikTok video, has been dismissed following a private agreement between the parties.

Settlement Reached Before Trial

The legal dispute erupted when property owner Bi LLC accused the couple of orchestrating a plan to exploit the rental arrangement, booking the prestigious glass-and-aluminum mansion—previously occupied by Justin Bieber—under false pretenses. According to the owner’s complaint, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, and Offset, known as Kiari Cephus, aimed to utilize the property’s striking architecture as a backdrop for a full-length music video rather than for the proposed TikTok shoot.

Court documents and sources confirmed that a confidential settlement was reached just weeks before the trial, which was scheduled to commence on January 5. Both parties had previously expressed a willingness to mediate, with a source stating, “The parties reached a settlement subject to confidentiality.” Responses from the involved lawyers have not been disclosed.

Cardi B Defends Actions

In response to the lawsuit when it was first filed in April, Cardi B took to X (formerly Twitter) to assert her position, claiming that the suit was filled with inaccuracies. “We paid those people $10,000 IN CASH to rent the property for a whole 24 hours that same day from 6 AM to 6 AM the next morning and we went over by ONE hour,” she stated, adding that they compensated the realtor for the additional time. Cardi emphasized that the owners and realtors were present throughout the shoot, countering the claims that they were misled.

“I got pics and videos of them on set!! Now they wanna finesse us trying to say we told them it was a TikTok video when that was nowhere in the contract and like they didn’t hear the whole song playing and see how long we was shooting,” she remarked. “Why would it take us 24 hours to shoot a TikTok? The problem is people wanna find loopholes and get over but IRON YOUR BEST SUIT BITCH I’ll see you in court!!!!”

Legal Proceedings and Outcome

Initially, Cardi B’s legal team sought to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that it lacked substantial claims; however, a judge permitted the case to progress, citing sufficient grounds for discovery. The judge noted, “The complaint adequately alleges that plaintiff justifiably relied to its detriment on defendants’ misrepresentation that the intent was to merely film a TikTok, when in fact defendants filmed a professional music video.”