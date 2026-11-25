In a recent revelation, JoJo Siwa expressed her desire to become a mother, sharing her hopes for a future filled with family and parenthood. Known for her vibrant personality and engagement with fans, Siwa opened up about her relationship with Katie Mills and the ups and downs that have accompanied their love story.

Finding Love and Happiness

Siwa, who has been candid about her romantic life, proclaimed on the March 2022 episode of the Rachel Uncensored Podcast, “I am not single and I don’t want to mingle. No, I’m a loyal lady.” Her relationship with Mills came after she explored her options in the dating world, stating, “Listen, I went around the block. I tried a lot, and I learned a lot and I’m very, very, very happy where I am now.”

Turbulent Times and Social Media Drama

However, their romance has not been devoid of drama. In March 2023, Siwa took to TikTok to address experiences like “love bombing” and “clout chasing,” calling out unnamed exes that had caused her distress. Mills, undeterred by the implications, responded publicly, asserting, “I’m done being quiet.” In her own TikTok, she questioned Siwa’s actions, saying, “You hold a lot of power, you and your platform. How can you tell someone you love them and ghost them the next day, and then post all over the internet that we’re clout chasers and love bombers? I don’t get it.”

Mills further clarified that Siwa was the one who opted to make their relationship public, emphasizing her own caution in sharing details of their love. “I have the text receipts to prove it, so don’t come at me,” Mills added, highlighting the complexities and emotional turmoil that can arise in the public eye.

Looking to the Future