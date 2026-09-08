Inside Kylie Jenner's Stunning Italian-Style Dream Home

Kylie Jenner is turning her Hidden Hills residence into a personal paradise that marries elegance with functionality. Inspired by her love for hosting, she is in the process of creating an inviting outdoor dining area nestled under two majestic olive trees. This picturesque space will feature a pizza oven and a fountain, perfect for throwing dinner parties and celebrating birthdays.

Inspired by Family

The California backyard also showcases several baby olive trees that Kylie lovingly rescued from her sister Kendall Jenner‘s nearby mansion. “My sister was doing some construction at one of her homes,” Kylie explained. “And she had to get rid of all of these baby olives, and she was like, ‘Does anyone want them?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.'” These trees not only enhance the beauty of her yard, but they also serve as a sentimental reminder of her sister every time she sees them.