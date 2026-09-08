Inside Kylie Jenner's Stunning Italian-Style Dream Home

Kylie Jenner is turning her Hidden Hills residence into a personal paradise that marries elegance with functionality. Inspired by her love for hosting, she is in the process of creating an inviting outdoor dining area nestled under two majestic olive trees. This picturesque space will feature a pizza oven and a fountain, perfect for throwing dinner parties and celebrating birthdays.
Inspired by Family
The California backyard also showcases several baby olive trees that Kylie lovingly rescued from her sister Kendall Jenner‘s nearby mansion. “My sister was doing some construction at one of her homes,” Kylie explained. “And she had to get rid of all of these baby olives, and she was like, ‘Does anyone want them?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely.'” These trees not only enhance the beauty of her yard, but they also serve as a sentimental reminder of her sister every time she sees them.
Outdoor Amenities and Future Plans
In addition to the enchanting olive trees, Kylie’s estate boasts a cement court suitable for various sports, allowing her to enjoy active days outdoors. Furthermore, she has plans to cultivate a rose garden, expressing her whimsical aspiration with a charming remark: “‘Cause I just want to be a princess.” With these thoughtful features, Kylie’s California home reflects her desire for a serene yet elegant outdoor lifestyle.