Ilona Maher's Shocking Response to Dancing With the Stars Controversy

As the excitement around Dancing With the Stars continues to build, fans are curious not only about the performances but also about the financial rewards for the contestants. While ABC has not disclosed precise salary figures, various reports provide insight into how much celebrities can earn by participating in the iconic dance competition.

Contestant Earnings Breakdown

According to a 2019 report from Variety, contestants start off with a base payment of $125,000, which covers their rehearsals and the first two weeks of the competition. As they continue to advance in the show, their earnings increase, with potential weekly bonuses leading to a maximum earnable salary of $295,000.

Bobby Bones’ Experience

However, not everyone follows the same pay structure. Bobby Bones, who won Season 27 alongside professional dancer Sharna Burgess in 2018, shared his perspective on the financial aspects of the show during an episode of Jason Tartick‘s podcast Trading Secrets. Bones mentioned, “That show pays OK. Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.”

Total Earnings Potential

Bones revealed that he had a base salary of around $110,000 and ultimately made close to $400,000 from his time on the show. This illustrates that while there is a set structure, the total earnings can vary significantly depending on how well contestants perform.