Iggy Pop Praises Heroism in ‘Superman’ Soundtrack Finale

Iggy Pop on Closing Out ‘Superman’ Soundtrack: Hero is “the Best Friend You Could Have”

Iggy Pop, renowned for his pioneering role in punk rock, lends his iconic voice to James Gunn‘s latest feature, Superman, adding a fresh twist to the movie’s soundtrack. With a distinguished musical career, Pop’s involvement in the project brings an intriguing blend of punk spirit to the superhero genre. This collaboration places him at the forefront of a cinematic moment that’s both nostalgically emotional and refreshingly contemporary. Featuring on Gunn’s carefully curated soundtrack, Iggy Pop’s contribution reinforces the director’s knack for blending music with film in memorable ways.

The Soundtrack Success of James Gunn

James Gunn’s expertise in integrating music into film narratives was first noted with the notable “Awesome Mix” from the Guardians of the Galaxy series. These soundtracks achieved widespread acclaim, weaving classics like Blue Swede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” into the fabric of the cinematic experience. Gunn’s more recent work on The Suicide Squad showcased a shift towards a punk influence, marking a new direction.

Iggy Pop’s Punk Rock Influence

In Superman, Gunn maintains this punk rock influence, but presents it with a modern twist through “Punkrocker,” produced by the Swedish electronic act, Teddybears. Sung by the legendary Iggy Pop, this track encapsulates the film’s emotional resonance, enriching the poignant conclusion and closing credits with a profound depth. Pop’s presence ensures an impactful finish to the reboot, aligning perfectly with the film’s narrative arc.

A Warm Reception and Unforeseen Success

Iggy Pop, now 78, expressed his enthusiasm from Europe, where he is touring, stating, “I always thought the track had soul. Superman is the best friend you could have.” This sentiment seems to resonate with audiences, as Superman has drawn significant crowds and favorable reviews, becoming one of the season’s major hits.

Pop’s track “Punkrocker” has surged in popularity, enjoying a significant increase in streams post-release. Data from Luminate revealed an increase from 1,572 streams on July 4 to nearly 190,500 by July 12, following the film’s debut. Similarly, Noah and the Whale’s “5 Years Time” experienced a steep rise in its streaming numbers as music enthusiasts discovered songs newly contextualized by the film’s narrative.

Building on Past Soundtrack Triumphs

The success of Superman‘s soundtrack may signal another milestone akin to the resurgence of tracks in Gunn’s earlier works. Songs featured in the Guardians films soared in popularity, achieving platinum status through their cinematic exposure. The ongoing evolution of superhero soundtracks suggests a trend where music continues to play a pivotal role in enhancing the narrative depth and emotional appeal of films.

As Iggy Pop’s collaboration with Superman demonstrates, the combination of music and film can create powerful, culturally resonant moments that linger long after the credits roll.