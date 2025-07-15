Controversy Erupts as Superman Kiss Censored in India

James Gunn‘s latest installment of “Superman” has faced unexpected turbulence in India—not due to its action-packed sequences, but because of romantic elements. The decision to censor a “Superman” kiss scene has ignited widespread criticism among fans and the film industry, raising questions about censorship practices within the country.

Censoring ‘Superman’: A Controversial Move

India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) removed two kiss scenes from the film, including a 33-second mid-air kiss, labeling them “overly sensual.” This decision was made to secure a UA (13+) rating ahead of the film’s July 7 release. The cuts have been met with backlash, sparking debate over the apparent conservative bias in censorship.

Public and Industry Reaction

Online commentators quickly expressed their disapproval. Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, known for roles in “Scam 1992” and “The Family Man,” voiced her frustration: “If this is true, this is RIDICULOUS!!! Some ridiculous crap happens every day. Every. Damn. Day. Sure this is the least of our worries but is something done about anything else? There is some crap every day. Every. Damn. Day.”

Digital creator Amol Jamwal also criticized the decision, noting on X: “You can have lewd double meaning jokes in Housefull 5. Beheadings & gory violence in Jaat But…. Superman kissing Lois Lane is where we draw the line.” Another user pointed out the inconsistency, stating that violent and sexual content is often allowed in U-certified films.

Pattern of Censorship and Its Implications

This is not an isolated incident. Earlier this year, films like “F1” and “Thunderbolts” also faced similar censorship issues, with the removal of certain emojis and muted expletives, respectively. These actions have reignited discussions on freedom of expression and the CBFC’s extensive authority under the Cinematograph Act. While the board’s guidelines emphasize freedom of speech, they also allow for “reasonable restrictions” on grounds such as “decency or morality.”

Challenges for Filmmakers

The 2021 dissolution of the Film Certification Appellate Tribunal has complicated the situation for filmmakers. Without this tribunal, their only recourse is a legal appeal, a process that can be both costly and time-consuming, particularly for international studios aiming for a global audience.

Variety has reached out to CBFC and Warner Bros. Discovery for comment, but the controversy surrounding the “Superman” kiss scene continues to draw attention to the broader issues of censorship in Indian cinema.