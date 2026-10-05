IDF Reservists Release Controversial Rebuttal to NAZA Claims

In the wake of the renowned documentary “NAZA,” which recently secured a special jury prize at the Venice Film Festival, a counter-narrative has emerged in the form of “NAZA: The Real Story.” This rebuttal project aims to provide an alternative perspective to the controversial portrayal of the Gaza conflict.

Overview of “NAZA” Documentary

“NAZA,” an 80-minute film shot on the rooftops of Tel Aviv, delves into the tragic killings of Palestinian civilians in Gaza. It features revealing interviews with 24 Israeli military intelligence officers and soldiers who discuss their experiences during military operations. The film’s title refers to an acronym used by Israeli intelligence indicating the expected civilian casualties in airstrikes, termed as collateral damage.

Directed by Israeli filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor—who co-directed the Oscar-winning documentary “No Other Land”—”NAZA” received critical acclaim, including a 24.5-minute ovation at Venice. Following its successful North American premiere at the New York Film Festival, the film is currently screening in both Europe and the U.S., with plans for free streaming on The Guardian website later in November.

Emergence of “NAZA: The Real Story”

In response to the visibility achieved by “NAZA,” “NAZA: The Real Story,” a 49-minute rebuttal, was rapidly produced. This documentary is crafted in a style reminiscent of the original and is led by Lt. Col. Roi Danino, a political candidate for the right-wing Israel First party, and reserve Major Ariel Averbuch, alongside content editor Hagai Gutman.

The Israeli Embassy in the U.S. has promoted the rebuttal film on social media, emphasizing its intent to set the record straight regarding the narratives surrounding the Gaza conflict.

Key Claims and Content of the Rebuttal

According to the “NAZA: The Real Story” website, the film draws on firsthand accounts from IDF officers who engaged in combat in civilian areas. It highlights the complexities of distinguishing threats and the rules of engagement that the IDF followed. The documentary claims, as stated on its homepage, that “Hamas fought from inside civilian areas,” which influenced Israeli military operations.

The film contends that IDF operations were conducted under strictfire regulations due to the presence of civilian infrastructure, including weapons hidden within homes, schools, mosques, and hospitals. The creators assert that these narratives come directly from those who were present during the combat, providing insights into the challenges and decisions faced on the battlefield.

Impact and Reception of the Rebuttal

As of the latest update, the “NAZA: The Real Story” website claims that over 20 million viewers have engaged with the documentary since its online release. The Israeli Defense Forces have criticized “NAZA,” labeling it “manipulative,” “misleading,” and “based on substantial factual errors.”

In the context of the ongoing debate, media outlets like the Jerusalem Post have noted the strategic efforts by the creators of “NAZA: The Real Story” to leverage digital influencers and international networks in promoting their narrative to a global audience.