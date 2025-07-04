ICE Detains Ex-Champion Boxer Just After Anaheim Bout

In a surprising turn of events, former world champion boxer Julio César Chávez Jr. has been apprehended by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shortly after facing off against Jake Paul in a high-profile match in Anaheim. This incident has drawn significant attention, particularly due to Chávez Jr.’s illustrious boxing background and the allegations connecting him to organized crime.

Boxing Match Followed by Arrest

Julio César Chávez Jr. found himself in headlines not only for his recent bout with Jake Paul at Anaheim’s Honda Center but also for his subsequent arrest. The former world champion faced legal trouble when ICE took him into custody in Studio City, California. The arrest followed a notable match, which was part of a major event that set records for the largest boxing gate in the venue’s history.

Allegations of Criminal Links

According to a news release from the Department of Homeland Security, Chávez Jr. is suspected of affiliating with the notorious Sinaloa Cartel. These serious allegations have added a layer of complexity to his situation. Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin emphasized the government’s stance in her statement: “Under President Trump, no one is above the law—including world-famous athletes.”

Deportation and Legal Complications

ICE has announced plans to deport Chávez Jr. back to Mexico, where an active warrant for his arrest exists. The agency revealed that discrepancies in Chávez Jr.’s application for lawful permanent residency led to his being deemed removable. Interestingly, this determination was made on June 27, 2025, the very day of his fight against Paul.

Legacy and Future Implications

Julio César Chávez Jr., the son of the legendary Mexican boxer Julio César Chávez, is a prominent figure in the boxing world. His recent match with Jake Paul, although resulting in a loss, was a significant event in his career. Paul’s victory has propelled him towards potential title opportunities, while Chávez Jr. now faces a challenging legal landscape that could impact his future.