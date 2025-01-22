How much does a vacation in Santorini cost and when should you go for a dream experience?

Discover details about the budget, the best times to visit, and unmissable activities in this dream destination.

Santorini, with its breathtaking landscapes, whitewashed houses, and unforgettable sunsets, is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Whether you’re dreaming of a romantic getaway or a memorable escape, this paradise in Greece is the perfect place.

But how much does a vacation in Santorini cost, and when should you plan your visit?

The cost of a vacation in Santorini varies depending on the season, type of accommodation, and personal preferences. Here’s an idea of the budget:

Accommodation

Luxury hotels with a caldera view : Prices start from €300 to €1,000 per night. These options are ideal for romantic stays or honeymoons.

: Prices start from €300 to €1,000 per night. These options are ideal for romantic stays or honeymoons. Mid-range hotels : Rates range between €80 and €200 per night, offering comfort and excellent services without exceeding the budget.

: Rates range between €80 and €200 per night, offering comfort and excellent services without exceeding the budget. Apartments or Airbnb: Prices start from €50 per night, perfect for family or group trips.

Transportation

Flights : Depending on the season and booking time.

: Depending on the season and booking time. Local transport: Renting an ATV or car costs €30–€60 per day. Alternatively, local buses are affordable, with tickets priced between €2 and €3.

Food and drinks

A meal at a luxury restaurant can cost €30–€50 per person.

Local taverns offer traditional Greek dishes at €10–€20 per person.

A coffee or cocktail on a terrace with a sea view can cost €5–€15.

Activities

Sunset cruises: €40–€100 per person.

Guided tours: €25–€50 per person.

Visiting archaeological sites: €12–€20 per person.

Estimated budget for 5 days

A mid-range stay for two people may cost between €1,000 and €2,000, including flights, accommodation, meals, and activities.

When is the best time to visit Santorini?

Santorini is beautiful year-round, but the best season depends on your preferences:

Spring (April – June) : Temperatures are pleasant (20–25°C). The island is less crowded, and prices are more affordable. Vegetation is lush, and the landscapes are stunning.

: Summer (July – August) : This is the peak season, with temperatures exceeding 30°C. The sunsets are spectacular, but the island is crowded, and prices are higher.

: Autumn (September – October) : Temperatures are ideal (25–28°C). The sea is warm, and the island is quieter. It’s the perfect time for those who want to avoid the crowds.

: Winter (November – March) : Santorini is quiet and less touristy. Some hotels and restaurants may be closed, but the landscapes remain breathtaking.

:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Giacchetti (@simonjack92)

Activities not to miss in Santorini

Exploring Oia : The most beautiful sunsets in the world await you here.

: The most beautiful sunsets in the world await you here. Caldera cruises : Discover volcanic beaches and hot springs.

: Discover volcanic beaches and hot springs. Visits to wineries : Santorini is renowned for its wines, especially Assyrtiko.

: Santorini is renowned for its wines, especially Assyrtiko. Unique beaches : Enjoy the black sands of Kamari or the red sands of Akrotiri.

: Enjoy the black sands of Kamari or the red sands of Akrotiri. Historical sites: Akrotiri and Ancient Thera are fascinating glimpses into the island’s past.

According to National Geographic, Santorini is one of the most beautiful island destinations in the world, perfect for a romantic escape or a cultural adventure.