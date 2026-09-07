Hong Sangsoo's Award-Winning Film Sparks Major Sales Surge

Korean sales house Finecut has successfully secured international deals for three noteworthy festival titles, including Hong Sangsoo’s critically acclaimed film, “Nowhere to Lay My Eyes.” This announcement comes just in time for the Toronto Film Festival, where anticipation for Finecut’s lineup is building.

Hong Sangsoo’s Award-Winning Film

“Nowhere to Lay My Eyes” marks Hong Sangsoo’s 35th feature film. After competing in the Concorso Internazionale at the 79th Locarno Film Festival, it garnered a total of three prestigious awards: the Pardo for Best Direction, the Pardo for Best Performance, and the Ecumenical Jury Prize. The narrative follows a woman who reunites with her mother after a decade, accompanied by her brother, as they spend two days with her mother’s new family.

Global Sales Highlights

Finecut has successfully sold “Nowhere to Lay My Eyes” to several key international markets, including North America (Cinema Guild), the U.K. (Institute of Contemporary Arts), Spain (Atalante), China (Hugoeast), Austria (Filmgarten), and Taiwan (Cola Films).

Debut Animation Feature: “Long Long Night”

Among the other notable titles is “Long Long Night,” a 3D animated feature that represents the directorial debut of Youm Kyu Bock. The film has already secured a pre-sale deal with Japan’s Geek Pictures Inc. ahead of its world premiere in the Centrepiece selection at Toronto. Following its Toronto debut, it is set to participate in the Busan International Film Festival and the Sitges Film Festival, competing in the Anima’t section. Based on a bestselling Korean novel inspired by true events, the story has sold over 800,000 copies and was included in the International Youth Library’s 2021 White Ravens list in Munich.

Kosano Tamotsu, CEO of Geek Pictures Inc., expressed enthusiasm for the film, stating, “Even from just the 15-minute promo footage, we were deeply moved by the beauty of the film and the way it captures the world of the original story… We immediately felt that this was a film we wanted to bring to audiences in Japan.”

July Jung’s “Dora” and More Offerings

Finecut’s slate includes “Dora,” the third feature from acclaimed director July Jung, which premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes. Selected for the Gala presentation lineup at the Busan International Film Festival, “Dora” features rising Korean actress Kim Doyeon alongside Japanese actress Ando Sakura, known for her roles in “Godzilla Minus One,” “Monster,” and the Palme d’Or winner “Shoplifters.” Notably, Jung has become the first Korean female director to have three consecutive films selected for Cannes.

Additional Premieres at Toronto