Hollywood Unions Sound Alarm Over 25-Year Production Decline

A coalition of Hollywood unions has raised an alarm over a significant decline in the U.S. market share for film and television production over the past 25 years. This trend poses challenges for the domestic industry as Congress deliberates potential measures to revitalize production in the country.

Declining Share of Production Spending

The report reveals a stark decrease in the percentage of production budgets spent in the U.S., dropping from 74% for films 25 years ago to just 42% today. Television production has similarly declined, falling from 94% to 64%. Unions including IATSE, the Directors Guild of America, and SAG-AFTRA published the report as Congress debates implementing a 20%-30% production incentive to encourage revitalization.

Globalization of Production

While members of Congress zero in on the contraction of domestic production jobs since the peak of TV production in 2022, the report prepared by EY takes a longer view, noting that the globalization of film and television production has been progressing since the turn of the millennium. The unions argue that the U.S. must address the lucrative production incentives provided by countries like Canada and the U.K., alongside inadequate state-based subsidies.

Financial Growth Amid Market Share Loss

Despite the declining market share, the report highlights that major studios have significantly increased their overall production spending. Film budgets have grown from $3 billion to $7 billion annually over the past 25 years, while television expenditures skyrocketed from $933 million to $8.4 billion. However, the report notes that comparing current TV productions with those from two decades ago is challenging due to the transformative impact of streaming on production scales, budgets, and release models.

Focus on High-Budget Films

The report emphasizes that the exodus of production is largely concentrated in high-budget films. The U.S. market share for the 25 most expensive films plummeted from 74% to 34% over 25 years. Although these films account for only a quarter of all major studio productions, they consume half of the crew resources and two-thirds of the overall budgets. “This highlights that production budgets are heavily concentrated within a small subset of films,” the report states, illustrating that broader trends in production reflect this concentration.

The Need for Legislative Action

The report posits that maintaining constant U.S. market share over the last 25 years could have resulted in an extra $4 billion per year in spending on film and television production domestically. Supporting this view, the Motion Picture Association released its own report last month, asserting that a federal incentive could yield an additional $22 billion in domestic production spending annually by 2035. Cautioning against complacency, the MPA warned of future declines in market share if Congress does not take action.

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