Hollywood Mourns the Loss of Andrea Eastman at 86

Andrea Eastman, a trailblazing casting director renowned for her pivotal role in “The Godfather,” passed away on Wednesday at her home in Santa Barbara. She was 86 years old.

A Pioneer in a Male-Dominated Industry

Entering the film industry during a time when it was largely male-dominated, Eastman became one of Hollywood‘s first female “superagents.” Her ascent included significant leadership roles, such as senior vice president at International Creative Management, alongside previous stints at Creative Management Associates and the International Famous Agency.

Signature Contributions to Classic Films

Eastman’s career began in casting, where she played a critical role in shaping some of the most influential films of the “New Hollywood” era. One of her most notable achievements was convincing Paramount executives to cast then-unknown actor Al Pacino in the iconic role of Michael Corleone in “The Godfather.” Collaborating closely with director Francis Ford Coppola, Eastman also successfully negotiated casting for James Caan as Sonny Corleone. Her impactful contributions to the film are now preserved in the archives of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Beyond “The Godfather,” Eastman was instrumental in casting notable works like “Love Story,” which starred Ali MacGraw, Ryan O’Neal, and a young Tommy Lee Jones, whom she discovered. She also oversaw the casting for “Goodbye Columbus.” Throughout her illustrious career, she guided the careers of several Hollywood starlets, including Sylvester Stallone, Billy Crystal, Richard Gere, Barbra Streisand, Jamie Lee Curtis, Katherine Heigl, Christopher Reeve, and Tony Danza.

A Life Dedicated to Animal Advocacy

In her later years, Eastman moved to Montana, where she dedicated herself to animal advocacy. She founded a sanctuary focused on rescuing and rehabilitating abused, abandoned, and mistreated horses and dogs. Eastman partnered with Robert Redford in a grassroots campaign that led to California becoming the first state to entirely ban the slaughter of horses for human consumption through Proposition 6.

Creative Ventures and Legacy

In 2022, Eastman commissioned the children’s book “Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel,” inspired by her personal journey of recovery from open-heart surgery at the Beverly Hills Hotel, accompanied by her Golden Retriever, Trooper. Her commitment to animal welfare was also highlighted in Jill Rappaport’s book, “People We Know, Horses They Love.” Additionally, her pioneering career as a female agent in Hollywood was portrayed in the biographical miniseries “The Offer.”