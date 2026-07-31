Francis Ford Coppola Releases Unseen Robin Williams On-Set Footage

In a poignant tribute to the beloved film “Jack,” director Francis Ford Coppola shared previously unseen footage of Robin Williams from the film’s set, commemorating its 30th anniversary on August 9. The film featured Williams as Jack, a 10-year-old boy living in the body of a 40-year-old man, showcasing a unique blend of humor and heartfelt moments.

Coppola Remembers “Jack”

Coppola expressed his fondness for “Jack,” noting its imaginative qualities despite some thematic similarities with Penny Marshall’s “Big.” He described the film’s conclusion as “very touching” in a recent Instagram post alongside his American Zoetrope production company. The director emphasized the playful chemistry between Williams and co-star Adam Zolotin, who played Jack’s young friend Louis. In the rehearsal footage, the two share a light-hearted moment, ad-libbing a song together as Louis convinces Jack to pretend to be the principal to avoid trouble with his mother.

A Glimpse Behind the Scenes

The newly released clip captures the joy and spontaneity that defined Williams’ performances. Zolotin, whose career took off after portraying Louis Durante, showcased his comedic talent alongside the legendary Williams. The film debuted in 1996, a standout year for Williams, who also starred in other notable films such as “The Birdcage,” “Aladdin and the King of Thieves,” and “Hamlet.”

Audience and Critical Reception

Fans have taken to social media to express their nostalgia and admiration for both the film and Williams, sharing personal anecdotes about how “Jack” impacted their lives. Comments have included heartfelt tributes, with one user noting, “I have the ending speech framed in my apartment,” while another remarked, “Thank you. I needed a smile today and Robin Williams always brings a smile to my face.”