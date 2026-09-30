Hoda Kotb Expresses Fear for Daughter Hope's Diabetes Journey

Hoda Kotb, the renowned journalist and former Today anchor, recently opened up about her ongoing concerns regarding her youngest daughter, Hope, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2023. This experience has profoundly affected Hoda, as she navigates the challenges of parenthood while managing her daughter’s health conditions.

Living with Uncertainty

In a candid interview with USA Today, published on September 29, Hoda expressed her worries about Hope’s well-being. “Everyone’s got something,” she reflected, sharing her experience as a mother dealing with the stress of diabetes management. “I worry about my youngest daughter, who has diabetes. I am concerned. I go to sleep, I watch my phone all night to see what her numbers are doing. I wake up and see. That’s just constant. That is how it is.”

Finding Balance Amidst Anxiety

At 62 years old, Hoda is also the proud mother of her older daughter, Haley, who is 9. To cope with her anxiety and support her family effectively, she has incorporated breathwork into her routine. This practice helps her “release everything I’m carrying,” allowing her to approach parenting with renewed energy. “And now I go back to Hope and Haley, tank full, let’s go,” she said, emphasizing the importance of self-care in caregiving. “We’re all caring for someone who needs a lot of stuff, or we’re going through life stuff, and I just feel like get on your knees and then go climb the mountain!”