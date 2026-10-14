High-Concept Horror Venture by BondIt, Buffalo 8, Sandaled Kid

BondIt Media Capital, Buffalo 8 Distribution, and Sandaled Kid Productions have teamed up to develop an exciting new slate of horror films. This partnership aims to deliver three commercial, high-concept horror projects poised to captivate audiences.

Collaboration and Creative Vision

BondIt Media Capital will finance the film slate, while Buffalo 8 Distribution will handle the release of the titles. Sandaled Kid Productions will concentrate on the development and production of these projects. James Cullen Bressack, the founder of Sandaled Kid Productions, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “This partnership brings together companies with complementary strengths and a shared belief in bold, commercial genre filmmaking. We wanted to build a slate that feels fresh, marketable, and genuinely scary, while giving each film the opportunity to stand out in a crowded marketplace.”

Experienced Leadership

The agreement was negotiated by Bressack and Matthew Helderman, CEO and co-founder of both BondIt and Buffalo 8. Both Bressack and Helderman will serve as executive producers for the upcoming films. Helderman noted, “James is a longtime collaborator with our teams at both BondIt and Buffalo 8 — and we’re excited for another adventure with him as we target the release of these films for 2027. This genre slate of original films reflects our continued expansion and focus on greenlighting new commercial projects for VOD audiences.”

Looking Ahead

While the partnership is set to embark on this thrilling journey, additional details about titles, filmmakers, and production schedules have yet to be disclosed.

About the Companies