Heidi Klum’s Halloween Costume Transformations Leading to 2026

As Halloween approaches, anticipation mounts for Heidi Klum‘s spectacular and often grotesque costume reveal. This year, the beloved queen of Halloween strikes again, teasing fans with a sneak peek of her 2026 creation just one week ahead of her much-anticipated annual bash. With her track record for jaw-dropping transformations, this year is poised to follow suit—yet it comes with an ominous twist.

A Bloody Halloween Surprise

Heidi Klum, the 53-year-old supermodel and television host, has hinted that her Halloween ensemble will be “very, very bloody.” The revelation has left fans both excited and perplexed, sparking rampant speculation about her upcoming look. Adding fuel to the fire, Klum shared a teaser on Instagram, showcasing an intricate set of prosthetics and playfully challenging followers with the question, “Have u figured it out yet??”

Channeling Medusa: A Haunting Inspiration

Reflecting on her past inspirations, Klum has expressed a long-held fascination with the mythical figure Medusa. In a previous interview with E! News, she shared her desire to craft a unique interpretation of the iconic Greek gorgon, stating, “I’ve been thinking about Medusa for quite some time…because I’ve seen over the years obviously many, many Medusas, and I thought, ‘You know, one day I’m going to try my own.'” Her vision includes “moving snakes, a super-ugly, super-scary face, really ugly teeth, and to be like a really long rattlesnake.”

The Transformation of a Halloween Icon

In Klum’s world, each Halloween represents the possibility of complete transformation. One moment she is a statuesque model; the next, she embodies a fearsome creature like Medusa. This dynamic approach to costuming has solidified her status as the most committed star of the spooky season.