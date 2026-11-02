Heidi Klum’s Halloween Bash: Celebrity Costumes That Dazzled

On October 31, Hollywood’s elite showcased their creativity and penchant for the dramatic at Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween party in New York City. Attendees transformed into iconic figures from pop culture, pushing the boundaries of Halloween costumes with impressive and sometimes unrecognizable looks.

Iconic Transformations

This year, Neil Patrick Harris and his husband David Burtka took a chilling approach, dressing as the eerie twins from The Shining. Sporting brunette wigs, colored contacts, and baby blue dresses, they brought the film’s haunting imagery to life.

Effort and Creativity Shine

James Charles wowed the crowd with his portrayal of Yzma, the villain from the beloved 2000 film The Emperor’s New Groove. He shared with E! News that it took him seven and a half hours to prepare for the event, a process that included applying prosthetics. “I did prosthetics, and I’m not a special effects makeup artist, so that definitely tacked on a little bit more time than I would normally need,” he explained. “It’s one of my favorite movies from when I was a kid. It’s just a great way to combine glamor, camp, color and a lot of effort for Halloween.”

Rock ‘n’ Roll Spirit

Meanwhile, Taylor Momsen demonstrated that ghouls just wanna have fun by dressing as celebrated rocker Angus Young. Her costume pays homage to an exciting three-year journey of touring with AC/DC, blending her love for music with the festive spirit of Halloween.