Heidi Klum’s 2026 Halloween Bash: Star-Studded Red Carpet Moments

The annual celebration of spookiness took on an extravagant twist as Heidi Klum, the reigning queen of Halloween, hosted her much-anticipated costume party in New York City on October 31. Known for her creative and often outrageous costumes, Klum once again stole the spotlight, showcasing what could be her most extravagant look yet. The event attracted a plethora of stars, all eager to display their creative Halloween spirit. Below is a visual gallery featuring highlights from the evening, capturing the essence of this exciting Halloween bash.

Heidi Klum’s Outrageous Costumes

Attendees were treated to an eye-catching presentation as Klum stepped onto the scene in a dramatic outfit that featured a giant hand complete with a bloody, ripped-off wrist, accentuated by long red-painted fingernails and sparkling gold rings. In addition to Klum’s iconic look, a whimsical giant thumb costume was also showcased, accompanied by four guests in hazmat suits, exemplifying the event’s light-hearted yet eerie atmosphere.

The Star-Studded Guest List

The 25th Annual Heidi Klum Halloween Party was a veritable who’s who of star power, featuring celebrities from various industries. Among those dazzling on the blue carpet was Klum’s daughter, Leni Olumi Klum, dressed in a charming white robe with feathered cuffs and playful pig ears. Additionally, Lou Sulola Samuel embraced the superhero spirit, donning a vibrant purple and silver Starfire costume, while her sibling Johan sported a more terrifying zombie-themed outfit.

A Night of Glamour and Creativity

Guests like Haley Kalil went for classic Hollywood glamour, dressing as the iconic Jessica Rabbit in a sparkling red gown, while Taylor Momsen opted for an edgy look, posing with a guitar that heightened the rock vibe of the evening. Other guests included Sue Conder and Eric McCormack, who made an appearance together, and Lux Pascal, who impressed in a black dress adorned with mime-inspired face makeup, complete with a striking red rose.

Standout Looks from Other Stars

Various other celebrities showcased their creativity, including Valentina Sampaio in a sophisticated Poison Ivy-inspired ensemble and Karen Mulder, who paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with a striking costume featuring a stuffed cat. The ambiance was further enriched by Questlove, who rocked a 49ers jersey, while Andrew Rannells and Tuc Watkins channeled nautical vibes in weathered sailor costumes. Shaun Ross took a bold step into the spotlight with a vampire-inspired black leather outfit, dripping with theatrical fake blood.

Unforgettable Halloween Spirit

The evening resonated with Halloween spirit, punctuated by unforgettable appearances from guests like Vanessa Fuchs, who delighted onlookers in a flamboyant pink wig and fringed outfit, and Mariah Strongin, who wowed guests in a Wonder Woman costume. The fashion choices were as diverse as they were striking, ensuring that the 25th annual Halloween party was a night to remember.