Heidi Klum Stuns on Red Carpet in Chilling Hand Costume

As Halloween approaches, one name inevitably comes to mind: Heidi Klum. The supermodel is renowned for her extravagant costumes and annual Halloween celebrations, and this year is no exception. Klum made a striking entrance at her 2026 Halloween party, donning an incredibly realistic severed human hand costume that wowed attendees and showcased her commitment to the art of transformation.

The Evolution of Halloween Costumes

This year’s celebration marked the silver anniversary of Klum’s famously festive Halloween bashes. Over the years, she has brought to life a series of unforgettable looks, including iconic characters such as E.T., Fiona from “Shrek,” Jessica Rabbit, and the werewolf from Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.” Additionally, she has portrayed a variety of unique creatures such as a peacock, worm, and butterfly, consistently pushing the boundaries of creativity.

A Night of Artistic Expression

Reflecting on her elaborate costumes, Klum described the process as a form of beautiful art. “There still needs to be people that create moments with real people,” she stated. This philosophy drives her to craft looks that are as stunning as they are temporary. “This is only good for the night. Tonight. Everything goes down the drain, so to speak, in the shower,” she shared with Variety at the latest event.

Last Year’s Unforgettable Look

In 2025, Klum sent shockwaves through the Halloween circuit as she dressed as the mythological monster Medusa. Her costume, which took a dedicated team of 15 artists to realize, featured an intricate headpiece adorned with writhing snakes and a dramatic trailing tail, cleverly complemented by her husband Tom Kaulitz’s portrayal of an ancient Greek soldier turned to stone.

Heidi Klum’s Ongoing Influence in Fashion

Beyond her Halloween shenanigans, Klum continues to assert her influence in the fashion world. Earlier this year, she reprised her role on the runway as host and judge for the 22nd season of “Project Runway,” returning to the show after a brief hiatus. Klum had originally departed from the series in 2018 after gracing it with her presence for 16 seasons since its inception in 2004.