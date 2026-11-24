Last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live featured host Jimmy Kimmel taking direct aim at Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his controversial resurgence in leadership, which has been closely linked to the backing of former President Donald Trump.

Trump’s Intervention and Huang’s Comeback

Kimmel began his segment with a jab at Huang’s reinstatement as CEO, referencing a reported ongoing investigation into Huang’s alleged affairs, which include connections with a Chinese spy and two Nvidia subordinates. Trump took credit for Huang’s comeback, saying he personally called into an Nvidia board meeting to “convince” the directors to reinstate Huang, who is described as one of the president’s close allies in technology.

Humor Amidst Controversy

Joking about the situation, Kimmel remarked, “Who doesn’t love a good comeback story?” He quipped about Huang’s brief departure from his role, stating, “After 10 grueling days of forced unemployment, the board at Nvidia today voted to reinstate their former CEO, who, according to our president, did nothing wrong.” Kimmel further noted the superficial nature of the allegations against Huang, hinting that “who hasn’t done that?” when discussing infidelity.

Pressure from the Top

The comedian highlighted Nvidia’s board statement that expressed “every confidence” in Huang, suggesting that this confidence might have been influenced by Trump’s personal pressure. Kimmel jested that Trump, who reportedly has substantial investments in Nvidia, might have had ulterior motives for wanting his friend back in power. “There’s nothing unusual about a president who owns a huge amount of stock in a company putting his little carrot thumb on the scale in a way that immediately boosts that company’s stock price,” he commented, pointing out Huang’s significant donation of $25 million toward a project Trump is involved in.

A Bizarre Epoch

In a surreal moment of commentary, Kimmel critiqued an AI-generated image Trump shared, showing Huang in a compromising situation, stating, “What a profoundly stupid time to be alive.” He also referenced Trump’s assertion on CNBC that Huang was “exonerated,” questioning the basis for such a statement and suggesting that neither Trump nor his audience understood who had provided this exoneration.

Huang’s Resignation and Board Dynamics

Jensen Huang had initially resigned from his position on November 12, acknowledging multiple affairs, including one with Alice Huang, who the U.S. government alleges is tied to Chinese intelligence operations. The decision to reinstate him surprised many, especially after Nvidia’s board previously dismissed calls for his return. On the day of the announcement, Trump had hinted during an earlier interview that Huang would be reinstated, stating he is “back where he should be.”

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