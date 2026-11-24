In a recent interview, veteran actor Tom Berenger candidly expressed his aversion to Hollywood, likening it to a “company town” where discussions revolve solely around the film industry. The star of the critically acclaimed film “Platoon” shared his perspective with Fox News Digital, revealing that he has always preferred life away from Tinseltown.

Hollywood vs. New York

“I never lived in Hollywood,” Berenger noted, emphasizing his roots in New York theater. “I started in New York in the theater, and I always lived there. I knew all those New York actors, you know, John Heard, Chris Walken. And a few guys are gone: Brian Dennehy, Peter Weller.” He reminisced about how the camaraderie among them was strong, yet all shared a distaste for the Hollywood lifestyle.

Berenger described Los Angeles as a tedious environment, stating, “It was boring to us. It was tedious… it wasn’t about anything.” He equated it to life in Detroit, where the everyday conversation revolves around automobiles. “It was like being in a place where everyone was just talking about the same subject,” he explained. This lack of diversity in discussion contributed to his disinterest in establishing a life in Hollywood.

Life in the South

Now residing in Florida, Berenger expressed his contentment with the change. “And South Carolina, it was better too,” he mentioned of his three decades there. He appreciates the variety of jobs and the different lifestyle compared to Hollywood. “The people are nicer… I could go on probably for hours if I had to,” he remarked, highlighting the refreshing differences he finds in community interactions.

Recent Work and Relationships

On the professional front, Berenger recently lent his voice to a docuseries titled “Ronin 3: The Battle for Sangin,” which details a platoon’s experiences in Afghanistan. This series, released on Veterans Day, can be viewed on Prime Video and continues to connect him with meaningful narratives beyond the film industry.

Berenger also reflected on his iconic role in “Platoon,” where he forged strong bonds with co-stars like Charlie Sheen and Willem Dafoe. He mentioned that he speaks with Sheen occasionally, and they maintain their friendship, further illustrated by an amusing anecdote from their time filming. “I saw Charlie once, and he had a stereo system with speakers and a CD player in his hotel room. I was surprised,” Berenger recalled, finding humor in Sheen’s preparations during shooting.

Their friendship also extended to work on “Major League,” where Berenger observed Sheen’s evolving travel habits. He recounted picking Sheen up at the airport, noting the contrast in how his co-star now packed, traveling light with only a baseball glove and toiletries. “He just wasn’t going to travel like that anymore,” Berenger laughed, illustrating a shared experience and growth over the years.

Tom Berenger revealed he avoided Hollywood because it felt like a tedious company town obsessed with the film industry. Dan Brinzac/NY Post

Tom Berenger and Laura Moretti attend the 64th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards press room at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Sept. 23, 2012. Getty Images