Heidi Klum Celebrates Halloween with Her Adorable Kids

As Halloween approaches, the excitement is palpable, especially for supermodel Heidi Klum, who is known for her extravagant annual Halloween bash. This year, she gave fans a sneak peek of her grotesque costume for 2026 just one week before the festivities, raising anticipation for what is always a highlight of the spooky season.

Family Affair: Klum’s Kids Join the Celebration

Heidi Klum’s children are embracing the spirit of Halloween, showcasing their creative costumes at her famed annual party held at Cathédrale Restaurant in New York on October 31. Leni Klum, 22, Johan Samuel, 19, and Lou Samuel, 17, each stepped out in unique ensembles that reflected their personalities and interests.

Leni Klum as Miss Piggy

This year, Leni transformed into the glamorous Miss Piggy, donning a flowing white nightgown paired with a playful purple feather boa, complete with pig ears and a prosthetic nose. Her whimsical representation of the beloved Muppet character captivated attendees as she confidently strutted down the red carpet.

Lou Samuel as Starfire

Younger sibling Lou took inspiration from the popular superhero series, channeling Starfire from Teen Titans. Her vibrant purple costume brought the character to life, capturing attention alongside her brother Johan, who opted for a spine-chilling zombie look, complete with expertly applied makeup that added to his eerie presence.

Heidi’s Chilling Transformation

The Queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, has a reputation for her stunning transformations each year. Last Halloween, she dazzled guests as a terrifying Medusa, with husband Tom Kaulitz portraying one of her stone victims. This year, Klum has promised an even more grotesque creation that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression as she takes the stage once again, proving that her commitment to Halloween is unmatched.