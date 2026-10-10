Heartwarming Journey of Arabella Olivia Clark with Jessica Chastain

At just 10 years old, Arabella Olivia Clark is already making a name for herself in the film industry, especially in the realm of horror. The young actress recently participated in a Zoom interview with Variety from her hotel room in Los Angeles, where she showcased her excitement about scaring audiences in her latest film, “Other Mommy.” Sporting a jacket emblazoned with her character’s name, Bela, Clark spoke about her thrilling new role.

Embracing Fear in “Other Mommy”

In “Other Mommy,” which premiered to an impressive $12.6 million on its opening day directed by Rob Savage, Clark portrays Bela, the daughter of Ursula (played by Jessica Chastain) and Russ (Jay Duplass). Her character faces a chilling threat from an ominous figure uncomfortably similar to her mother, known as the Other Mommy. For Clark, this marks her first leading role in a feature film, setting the stage for a promising career ahead.

Despite her expertise in fright, Clark confesses she isn’t easily scared. “I love spiders. I love snakes. I like all the creepy stuff,” she enthusiastically shares. Her adventurous spirit is reflected in her willingness to try new experiences, as noted by her mother, Rachel Clark: “She’s always willing to try everything.”

A Passion for Thrills Beyond the Screen

Clark shines brightly even outside of her acting endeavors. She immerses herself in activities like sailing and swimming—skills she honed before working on “Other Mommy.” Impressively, she read the source material for the film, Josh Malerman’s 2024 novel “Incidents Around the House,” in just three days, ensuring she was well-prepared for her role. “I got chills!” she recalls about the gripping story.

An innate thrill-seeker, Clark exhibits a sharp affinity for horror, evident in her preference for spooky literature. Her favorite book, “Bunnicula,” features a vampire rabbit entwined in paranormal escapades, while she currently enjoys delving into one of Jeff Kinney’s “Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories” books. Clark consistently embraces her passion for the genre, demonstrating her status as a budding horror aficionado.

Aspirations in Science Fiction

As much as she relishes horror, Clark isn’t limiting her aspirations. She dreams of exploring the realm of science fiction, expressing a desire to be part of a sequel to “E.T.,” where she would love to collaborate with filmmaker Steven Spielberg. “Maybe Rocky and E.T. could be friends because they’re both aliens, right?” she imagines, blending her vivid imagination with her career ambitions.

Behind the Scenes with Jessica Chastain

Reflecting on her experience working with Emmy-winning actress Jessica Chastain, Clark shares delightful anecdotes from the set. “We spent time together and had a lot of fun,” she recalls, noting their outings to parks and hiking trips. Chastain’s impressive multitasking as a mother, student at Harvard, and actress left a lasting impression, “I learned a lot from her,” says Clark.

Among the memorable moments on set, Clark recalls a particularly startling incident when Chastain delivered a witch’s cackle: “She said, ‘OK everybody, it’s going to be loud,’ and she did it, and I was so surprised!”

Future Endeavors and Mentorship

Having previously starred in “The Housemaid,” Clark remains eager to continue her pursuits in thrilling narratives. “I really do [love doing scary stuff],” she affirms, expressing admiration for Amanda Seyfried, whose young character she portrayed in the film. Looking forward, she aims to expand her repertoire into sci-fi thrillers, envisioning movies with elements of fantasy, including aliens and underwater scenes.

A real-life connection to another rising star has also inspired Clark. Mckenna Grace, known for her own successful child acting career, has reached out to offer mentorship. “I’m hoping to meet her in person!” shares Clark, already carving her path in Hollywood with remarkable zeal.