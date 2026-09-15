Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski's Surprising Marriage Split

Amanda Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski have officially announced their separation following nine years of marriage. The beloved actress, known for her role in Mamma Mia!, and Sadoski have decided to part ways, as confirmed in a joint statement shared with People on September 15.

Details of the Separation

In their statement, Seyfried and Sadoski expressed that they have been separated for some time, highlighting that this decision has been beneficial for both them and their family. “We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit,” they shared. “We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD.”

The Family Dynamic

The couple, who share two children—daughter Nina, 9, and son Thomas, 5—first sparked breakup speculation earlier this month when Seyfried was seen at the Toronto International Film Festival without her wedding ring. Despite their separation, the pair appear to maintain a positive relationship and prioritize their family’s well-being.

Public Support and Positive Remarks

In a display of good spirits, Seyfried recently posted a playful photo of Sadoski on her Instagram Story, affectionately referring to him as “#reptiledad” alongside a lizard. She also shared a thought-provoking quote, stating, “There’s really not a difficult thing unless you decide it’s a difficult thing. Otherwise, it’s just the next thing you’re figuring out.”