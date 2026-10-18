Harry Styles Collaborates with John Wilson for Epic MSG Documentary

Harry Styles is currently the subject of a documentary directed by offbeat filmmaker John Wilson, known for his HBO series How To With John Wilson and the recent The History of Concrete. Since August, Wilson has been quietly documenting Styles’ historic Together, Together residency at Madison Square Garden, a series of 30 shows that runs until October 31.

Insights into Styles’ Residency

Fans became curious about the collaboration when images of Wilson filming Styles surfaced on social media. Variety has confirmed that the film will provide an in-depth look at Styles’ residency, featuring a blend of live performances and an intimate glimpse into his world.

Capturing Authentic Stories

Wilson’s approach to the documentary will differ from traditional concert films. According to Variety, it will highlight “authentic human stories of everyone involved in the tour — from the singer and his fans to countless others behind the scenes.” This narrative style is expected to offer a unique perspective on the concert experience.

Production and Future Plans

The documentary is being produced in collaboration with Universal Pictures Content Group, Peanut World Pictures, and Styles himself, with the potential for a theatrical release on the horizon.

A Trend in Filmmaking

Wilson’s project follows a recent trend among renowned filmmakers capturing musicians in concert settings. In the spirit of classic films like Martin Scorsese’s The Last Waltz and Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense, he joins a lineup that includes David Byrne collaborating with The Brutalist director Brady Corbet for a concert film shot in 70mm, alongside Paul Thomas Anderson filming Cameron Winter’s live performance at Carnegie Hall.