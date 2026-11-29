Paris Hilton, the hotel heiress and entrepreneur with an estimated net worth of $400 million, recently made headlines for purchasing a stunning $63 million mansion in Beverly Hills, previously owned by actor Mark Wahlberg. What surprised many, however, wasn’t just the extravagant price tag but the fact that Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, reportedly took out a $43.75 million mortgage on the property from JPMorgan Chase at an interest rate of 5.25% after the sale was finalized.

While this may seem unusual for a wealthy celebrity, real estate experts suggest that it’s more common among the ultrawealthy than one might think. “It surprises many people, but it’s actually quite common for the mega-wealthy to take out mortgages—even when they could write a check for the full purchase price,” said Evan Harlow, a real estate agent at Maui Elite Property, speaking to Fortune.

The Rationality Behind Mortgages for the Wealthy

Hilton’s mortgage arrangement has drawn attention to a broader trend among notable figures. Public records indicate that other ultrawealthy individuals including Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Elon Musk, and Mark Zuckerberg have also opted to finance their homes. “The takeaway for the average buyer isn’t to mimic their precise approach, but to understand the principle,” Harlow advises. “Sometimes the smartest financial move isn’t paying everything off, but keeping your money flexible and working for you.”

Taking out a mortgage, even when the funds are available to purchase a home outright, allows wealthy buyers to keep their cash flow and investment options open. According to Miltiadis Kastanis, director of luxury sales for Compass based in South Florida, “Ultrahigh-net-worth individuals think differently about liquidity and leverage; they’d rather keep their money working for them in investments, businesses, or even art, rather than tying it all up in one property.”

Strategies of the Financial Elite

For the wealthy, using a mortgage can free up capital that may yield higher returns elsewhere. Harlow illustrated this with a client who purchased a $3 million property with a jumbo loan to keep his cash in more profitable investments. “For him, buying a house with cash sounded like ‘just parking money in the driveway,’ as opposed to putting it to work,” he noted.

Both Harlow and Kastanis emphasized that ultrawealthy individuals perceive mortgages differently than the average buyer. “For many wealthy buyers, a mortgage is just another lever they can pull in their overall wealth strategy,” Kastanis remarked. “They’re playing chess, not checkers.”

A version of this story was published on Fortune.com on December 28, 2025.