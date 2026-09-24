Excitement Abounds Among 'Glee' Cast for Upcoming Reboot

Ryan Murphy has exciting news for fans of the beloved musical series Glee: the script for a potential reboot is complete. At the premiere of the new season of American Horror Story, Murphy shared this development with Entertainment Tonight, noting that the original cast is “very enthusiastic” about the prospect of a reunion for the show, which aired on Fox for six seasons from 2009 to 2015.

“Funny you ask, because I just finished the script an hour ago,” Murphy revealed. He went on to clarify that he, along with co-creators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, has been in touch with around 10 cast members. “It’s very sweet, and they all had a lot of questions, but they all were very enthusiastic about the idea,” he added.

Despite the enthusiasm, Murphy noted, “Nobody’s read it. So I don’t know, we’ll see.” He expressed a personal commitment to write a couple of episodes to gauge reactions, particularly from the original cast, with whom he shared a close bond during the show’s production.

Don’t stop believin’ in a ‘Glee’ reboot! Ryan Murphy confirms he wrote a new script, and the original cast is “enthusiastic” about returning. pic.twitter.com/SVk9ng2JG4 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 24, 2026

This isn’t the first time Murphy has hinted at revisiting Glee. In July, he commented on the show’s resurgence in popularity among younger audiences, saying, “That show is interesting because it’s come back around. And I’m like, ‘Maybe we should revisit that show.’ My nostalgia and love for that show is enough that I’m like, ‘Well, maybe people would like to see a new incarnation of that in some capacity.’”

Trending Stories



Originally, Glee followed the journey of the New Directions glee club at the fictional William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio, led by Matthew Morrison. The series featured a diverse cast, including Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Dianna Agron, Naya Rivera, Heather Morris, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Darren Criss, Harry Shum Jr., and Mark Salling, as well as Jane Lynch as a rival teacher. The show culminated in the release of Glee: The Concert Movie after its finale in March 2015.