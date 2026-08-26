Harry and Meghan Touch Down in the UK Amid Drama

Just a week after announcing their return to the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially made the move with their children, Archie and Lilibet, set to start school in September. Their arrival, kept under wraps to avoid media scrutiny, was confirmed by flight tracking data that revealed the couple’s private jet landed at Birmingham International Airport shortly before noon local time on August 26, 2026, marking their return after six years in the United States.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Arrive in the UK

Getty CALI, COLOMBIA – AUGUST 18: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex are seen at the Afro Women and Power Forum at the Municipal Theater of Calid during a visit around Colombia on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Gabriel Aponte/Getty Images)

The secrecy surrounding their move is understandable, given Prince Harry’s past frustrations with British tabloids and paparazzi intrusions. Such discretion was aimed at providing their family a level of normalcy as they transition back to life in the UK. While details about their non-royal residence remain closely guarded, it has been confirmed that the children will attend a British school.

There is speculation about the duration of their stay in the UK, particularly as moving the children back and forth mid-school year poses challenges. Despite the relocation, the couple has maintained their home in Montecito, California, as well as a vacation property in Portugal.

In conversations with singer Joss Stone during the 2025 WellChild Awards, Prince Harry showed genuine interest in the impact of relocation on children, suggesting he had contemplated this return for some time.

Prince Harry Will Not Return as a Working Royal

Getty MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – APRIL 16: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during a Scar Tree Walk on April 16, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a four-day visit to Australia, with engagements across Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

While their return to the UK marks a significant chapter, Prince Harry is not expected to resume his role as a working royal. Having stepped back from royal duties in 2020 in an agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II and confirmed by King Charles, Harry has expressed eagerness to spend time with his grandchildren, but his status as a non-working royal remains unchanged.

Recently, Prince Harry stepped down from the board of African Parks, a charitable organization facing scrutiny, signifying a shift in focus towards UK-based charities including WellChild and Scotty’s Little Soldiers. Being back in the UK affords him more opportunities to engage in these organizations, especially with the 2027 Invictus Games set to take place in Birmingham.