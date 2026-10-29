Gunn Labels Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman as DCU’s Icons

James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, recently took to Threads to clarify his vision for the expanded DC Universe (DCU). In response to a now-deleted post, he articulated the eight- to ten-year roadmap he previously discussed, providing insights into where each character fits into this narrative framework.

Clarifying the Roadmap

“You can look at my quotes from January ’23 when we started and I said we were going to do exactly what we’re doing,” Gunn stated. He emphasized that while some stories, like a potential Clayface film, would function as standalone pieces, others, such as the Superman Saga, would be integral to the broader narrative. Gunn asserted that each installment should stand on its own, ensuring viewers can enjoy the stories independently regardless of their connection to the larger plot.

More Than Just Story Points

Gunn elaborated on the meaning behind the “8 to 10 year roadmap,” explaining that it encompasses more than just specific story arcs. The strategy includes a focus on both the iconic ‘diamond characters’—Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman—as well as lesser-known figures who possess the potential to shine, such as Krypto, John Stewart, and Peacemaker. He noted the plan also aims to foster filmmaker freedom while allowing for a range of tones and ratings within the DCU, drawing influences from franchises like Star Wars and the works of George R.R. Martin.

Individual Stories Matter

Gunn continued his defense of crafting individual stories within the DCU, aiming to expand its narrative scope without necessarily requiring a grand crossover event. He responded to a comment that highlighted the viability of storytelling without an interconnected universe, stating, “I couldn’t agree more.” He expressed his preference for the autonomy of individual narratives, noting that the DCU is intended to function like an alternate universe where unique tales can unfold at various locations and times. “People not understanding this is strange to me, because ‘Star Wars’ has essentially been doing this for 50 years across movies, shows, games, and books, admittedly without the tonal yve-style.com,” he explained.

Looking Ahead