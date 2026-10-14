Guillermo Rodriguez Shares Heartfelt Moments with Ezra and Connor

Guillermo Rodriguez, known for his role on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, recently danced his way out of the ballroom in Dancing With the Stars season 35’s Super Bowl-themed episode. While his performance with professional partner Witney Carson came to an end after they received the week’s lowest score of 22 for their salsa to Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” Rodriguez walked away with more than just memories of the dance floor.

New Friendships Formed

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Rodriguez opened up about the significant friendships he formed during his time on the show. Despite the competitive nature of Dancing With the Stars, he highlighted the bond he created with fellow contestants Ezra French and Connor Wood. “It’s a competition, but they’re good people,” he said. “We became friends and everything. We changed numbers.” This camaraderie has blossomed beyond the stage, as Rodriguez mentioned his plans to meet up with Ezra and Connor for lunch and potentially attend a Kings game together.

A Reflective Experience