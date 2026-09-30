Witney Carson Advocates for Guillermo Rodriguez's Continued DWTS Journey

In the world of competitive dance, emotions often run high, and Witney Carson is no stranger to this reality. The two-time champion of Dancing With the Stars recently opened up about her mixed feelings following a dramatic moment in the competition. Carson, who shares two young sons, Leo, 5, and Jet, 3, with her husband Carson McAllister, found herself grappling with contrasting emotions after her team was declared safe.

Balancing Emotions in Competition

Carson admitted that her initial expression of disappointment was genuine, stemming from her empathy for the contestants who were sent home. “My first initial reaction is sad for whoever’s going home,” she shared, highlighting the bittersweet reality of competition. “But then obviously we celebrate, and they don’t really show that bit.” This duality of emotions—sadness for those eliminated and excitement for those who continue—can create a complex atmosphere during the live shows.

The Journey with Guillermo Rodriguez

For Carson, the journey with her partner Guillermo Rodriguez is one she deeply values. She expressed her gratitude for the continued opportunity to compete alongside him. “I am truly so grateful to continue on in this competition week after week with Guillermo because he really deserves it,” she said passionately. “He is genuinely a kind person. He genuinely wants to get better. He never gives up.” This admiration underscores the supportive bond they have cultivated, vital for success in such a demanding competition.

Looking Ahead