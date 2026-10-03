Guillermo Del Toro Praises ‘Digger’ for Its Bold Vision

Renowned filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro has taken to social media to express his strong support for Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s latest film, “Digger,” ahead of its much-anticipated release. With the film now in theaters, Del Toro is passionately defending it against negative criticism, emphasizing its artistic merit and cinematic ambition.

Del Toro’s Praise for “Digger”

Del Toro voiced his thoughts on X, responding to an unfavorable review by describing it as an “entirely petty headline.” He stated, “Love it or not. And yes, I do. The film delivers in scale, ambition and reach at a theatrical screen level. Daring, bold and cinematically complex. Decidedly a theatrical experience.” His fervent endorsement highlights his appreciation for the film’s bold creative choices.

Sharing Positive Feedback

Adding to his advocacy, Del Toro has shared several positive reviews from others, including praise for Tom Cruise’s performance as the lead. He humorously remarked, “Funny, I go into the platform and without even scrolling down, these are popping at the top of my timeline… So… I will just keep posting them. Tune in or drop out—” while encouraging fans to engage with the film.

Comparisons to Classic Films

Del Toro further aligned the negative critiques of “Digger” with the initial reception of classic films such as “The Big Lebowski,” “The King of Comedy,” and “The Counselor,” all of which faced scrutiny during their launches but later won over audiences. He remarked, “I remember the review for BIG LEBOWSKI and KING OF COMEDY and a few more… to me… all the ones in your list.”

Box Office Performance and Critiques

Despite the creative enthusiasm from Del Toro and others, “Digger” is currently struggling at the box office, having earned only $3.4 million domestically on its opening Friday. Critics like Variety’s Owen Gleiberman have described the film as feeling overly ambitious yet lacking in comedic execution. Gleiberman criticized it for being “top-heavy with importance” and raised concerns about its hefty production budget of over $125 million, questioning its overall appeal to audiences.

Tom Cruise Joins the Supportive Chorus

In the midst of mixed reviews, Tom Cruise also expressed his support for “Digger.” He took to X, stating he was “honored to have had the opportunity to create this film alongside such talented artists,” acknowledging the hard work and dedication of the cast and crew in bringing the project to life.