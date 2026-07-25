Guillermo del Toro Declares No AI in Pan’s Labyrinth 3D Release

Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro has taken a firm stance against the use of artificial intelligence in filmmaking, even as Hollywood‘s perspective shifts. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Pan’s Labyrinth, he made it clear that the upcoming 3D re-release on October 9 was created without any AI involvement.

Protecting the Essence of Art

Del Toro passionately stated, “Absolutely no goddamn AI” was utilized in converting the classic film. He emphasized that maintaining the integrity of art is paramount. “It’s much more expensive. I don’t care,” he said, echoing his commitment to traditional craftsmanship. “What we’re protecting is the beauty and the redeeming power of art. It’s not about who gets the job.” His remarks were met with cheers from the audience, highlighting a shared sentiment about the dignity of artistic work.

He elaborated on the implications of using AI in creative processes, warning that it could jeopardize the learning opportunities for future generations of artists. “If we cut a generation of people from learning their craft, you’re cutting the rest of the history of that medium away from them for what?”

Del Toro’s Disdain for AI

Last year, in a conversation with NPR, del Toro reiterated his strong opposition to AI technology. He succinctly expressed his feelings, stating, “I’d rather die” than incorporate it into his creative endeavors. Del Toro conveyed his disinterest in generative AI, affirming, “I’m 61, and I hope to be able to remain uninterested in using it at all until I croak.” His definitive stance suggests he sees AI not just as a tool but a potential threat to the artistic community.

A Look Back at Pan’s Labyrinth

Pan’s Labyrinth originally released in 2006, is celebrated for its gothic surrealism and captivated audiences worldwide, grossing over $83 million at the box office and winning three Academy Awards for Best Cinematography, Best Art Direction, and Best Makeup. As fans eagerly anticipate its return to theaters in 3D, del Toro’s commitment to preserving the authenticity and artistry of filmmaking endures.