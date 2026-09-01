Guardians of Video Game Rights Secures International Sales Ahead of Toronto

Finecut, the Seoul-based sales agency, has secured international sales rights for the highly anticipated animated feature “Guardians of the Video Game,” ahead of the Toronto market debut. This 3D animated film is based on a popular Naver Webtoon created by Gasfard, which has garnered an impressive 345 million views. Following its success as a webtoon, the story transitioned into a mobile game and is now set to enchant audiences on the big screen.

A Colorful Exploration of Gaming Worlds

“Guardians of the Video Game” takes viewers on an imaginative journey into a vibrant, family-friendly universe that lies just beneath the surface of video games. The film revolves around a secretive guild of guardians responsible for maintaining game functionality and ensuring every player’s adventure unfolds smoothly. The narrative follows a guardian who has been banished from sleek 3D gaming environments and finds himself navigating an obscure, pixel-based RPG. While working behind the scenes, he guides an unsuspecting hero to complete the game while unraveling a conspiracy that threatens both his existence and the game itself.

A Talented Team Behind the Film

The film is helmed by director Uhm Young-sik, known for his experience in animation, including projects like “Running Man: Revengers” and the animation segments of “Yumi’s Cells” Season 1. Uhm’s previous work includes co-directing the internationally distributed “Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs,” which reached audiences in 120 countries.

Producing “Guardians of the Video Game” is Locus Animation, a studio renowned for its work in both animation and visual effects. Their impressive credits include “Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs” and “Exorcism Chronicles: The Beginning,” which is currently in production for a sequel. Locus Animation has effectively built a portfolio around adaptations of popular webtoons, with projects like “Barkhan” and “Denma.”

Post-Production and Festival Debut

Currently in post-production, “Guardians of the Video Game” is set to be released in the fourth quarter of 2026. The first glimpses of the film will be showcased by Finecut during the Toronto market.

Finecut’s Toronto Lineup

In addition to “Guardians of the Video Game,” Finecut will present several other notable titles at this year’s Toronto market. “Long Long Night,” a 3D animated feature, will have its premiere in the festival’s Centrepiece section. Furthermore, “Nowhere to Lay My Eyes,” directed by Hong Sangsoo, has already made waves by winning two Pardo Awards at Locarno this year, including Best Direction and Best Performance, as well as the Ecumenical Jury Prize.