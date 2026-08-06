Concrete Land: A Groundbreaking Documentary Debuting at Locarno

Boutique sales company Odd Slice Films has acquired worldwide rights to “Concrete Land,” marking the debut feature of Palestinian-Jordanian director Asmahan Bkerat. The documentary is set to have its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival’s Semaine de la Critique.

A Deep Dive into a Cultural Struggle

Eight years in the making, “Concrete Land” intimately follows one of the last Afro-Palestinian Bedouin families living on the periphery of Amman, Jordan. As luxury villas increasingly encroach upon their agricultural land, the Najar family finds itself under immense pressure to abandon their traditional lifestyle. The impending eviction forces them to let go of their animals, while their 10-year-old daughter, Eman, grapples with discrimination at school and strives for a future that honors her heritage.

The Vision of Asmahan Bkerat

In her own words, Bkerat expressed, “My passion for storytelling is deeply tied to telling stories of my people. Their erasure is my erasure. I wasn’t a filmmaker before meeting the Najars. This film was born out of the threat they faced, the brutality and destruction of the land, a threat that compelled me to pick up a camera, to document what was left of it and them. I believed their beauty was too precious to be lost, their knowledge too vital to be erased. Through this film, I hope to honor their stories, to preserve their existence; the love of the land and the people who belong to it can never be extinguished.”

International Support and Production Team

“Concrete Land” has garnered support from a wide array of international partners, including the IDFA Bertha Fund, Sundance Documentary Fund, Jordan Film Fund, Doha Film Institute, and AFAC, among others. The film is produced by Bkerat and Ban Maraqa, with Jane Mote serving as the executive producer and Sam Soko as the creative producer.

Endorsement from Odd Slice Films