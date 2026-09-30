Greta Thunberg Stuns Zurich with Support for Western Sahara's Freedom

Greta Thunberg made a surprise appearance at the Zurich Film Festival on Tuesday, where she attended the screening of the documentary “My Home of Wind and Sand.” The film sheds light on the ongoing occupation of Western Sahara by Morocco, emphasizing the struggles faced by the Sahrawi people.

Thunberg’s Powerful Message

During the event, Thunberg praised the documentary as “powerful” and capable of “creating change.” Her comments reflected a deep frustration with the lack of global attention towards the plight of Western Sahara. “There’s this extreme hypocrisy that makes me so, so angry and upset,” she stated.

The Layers of Betrayal

Thunberg expressed her belief that the film highlights multiple layers of betrayal associated with the occupation. “For me, this movie was so much about betrayal. There are so many levels of betrayal. First, there’s the occupation and the violence itself that somehow becomes ‘normal’ or is viewed as normal. It’s not easy to get any media attention and clicks, which is another betrayal,” she remarked. Furthermore, she pointed to “the betrayal of the international solidarity movement.”

The Context of Occupation

Witnessing its second generation under occupation since 1975, Western Sahara is often described as the last colonial conflict in Africa. Notably, in 2025, the United States reaffirmed its recognition of Moroccan sovereignty over the region, further complicating the situation.

Backlash Over Film Production

Recent controversies surrounding the region included criticism directed at director Christopher Nolan for filming scenes of his film “The Odyssey” in Western Sahara. Activists have accused him of contributing to Morocco’s repression of the Sahrawi people, leading the Western Sahara International Film Festival (FiSahara) to issue a statement urging him to halt production.

A Call to Action

Addressing the film’s protagonist, Najla Mohamed-Lamin, a Sahrawi human rights activist, Thunberg emphasized the need for proactive support. “I’m convinced that people like you do not want thanks or applause, but action. It falls on every single one of us in this room, especially us privileged people who have a platform and access to resources, to take that moral obligation to amplify the Western Sahara struggles,” she urged. “Otherwise, we are nothing more than hypocrites.”

Mohamed-Lamin’s Emotional Reflection

Mohamed-Lamin expressed heartfelt emotions as she reflected on her life depicted in the documentary. “As I was watching these 10 years of my life, I couldn’t stop thinking about all the stories and lives in the last 50 years that nobody has heard of,” she shared. “As somebody who’s a refugee forgotten in the desert, you’re always looking for a little window to share your story. I didn’t know it would develop into a documentary. The only thing I know is that I carry the message of my people, and I will share it everywhere I go… because I’m the voice. The world has to know the truth.”

Conclusion and Further Engagement