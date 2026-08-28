Gladys Knight Announces Retirement from Live Performances

Eva Longoria, best known for her iconic role in Desperate Housewives, has officially closed her chapter on Wisteria Lane and relocated to a new life split between Mexico and Spain. Speaking candidly to Marie Claire in November 2024, Eva reflected on her time in Los Angeles, where she spent her entire adult life. “I had my whole adult life here,” she shared, acknowledging the shifts that occurred even before the pandemic. The changing atmosphere, exacerbated by COVID-19, prompted her to make a significant life decision. “Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes… it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

A New Chapter Abroad

Since her departure from California, Eva, along with her husband José Bastón and their son, Santiago, has embraced a lifestyle that allows them to balance their time between two vibrant countries. “I’m privileged,” Eva expressed, emphasizing that while she can escape to new surroundings, many Americans remain in difficult conditions. “My anxiety and sadness is for them,” she added, highlighting her concern for those who are unable to make similar changes in their lives.

Politics and Personal Choices

Despite the political climate’s ongoing turmoil, Eva clarified that her move wasn’t directly influenced by the re-election of President Trump. In a conversation on The View: Behind the Table podcast, she stated, “I left because my work took me there.” Her projects, which included filming for Land of Women in Catalonia and Searching for Mexico in Mexico, solidified her decision to reside abroad. She remarked, “Now I’ve been there for years. So I just don’t like that it’s politicized.”

Continuing Her Career