Gladys Knight, 82, reduces performances amid health issues

Gladys Knight, the legendary singer known for her hit “That’s What Friends Are For,” is entering a new chapter in her life as she reduces her performance schedule. At 82 years old, Knight announced that she will be easing into fewer public shows, a decision influenced by recent health concerns raised during her performances.

Transitioning to a New Era

In a heartfelt statement released on Thursday night, Knight expressed her intention to focus on “transitioning into the next stage of my career and life moving forward.” She mentioned that her future plans include spending more time with her husband and grandchildren, signaling a desire for a more balanced lifestyle.

“I’d like to take a moment, in advance, to thank all my fans over this last three quarters of a century for making a little girl’s dream come true and supporting her every step of the way,” Knight said. She is immensely grateful to her supporters and hopes to see them in the future, proclaiming, “God bless all of you and hope to see you soon.”

Health Concerns and Performance Issues

The decision comes after several of Knight’s recent performances raised eyebrows regarding her health. During a concert at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit on August 18, she appeared to be exhausted and took multiple breaks, leading some audience members to leave before the performance concluded. Concerns intensified when Knight seemed confused during her performance of “Midnight Train to Georgia” at the Hollywood Bowl on July 25, where she turned her back to the crowd, prompting intervention from a backup singer.

Similarly troubling was her April 25 show with Smokey Robinson in Las Vegas, which reportedly left tour staff worried about potential symptoms of dementia. However, her husband and manager, William McDowell, refuted claims of a dementia diagnosis, stating that she has not been formally assessed and will see a doctor for evaluation. “All she wants to do is sing,” he added, acknowledging that Knight has “good days and bad.”

Looking Ahead

While Knight has ongoing performances booked through November, including a scheduled appearance at the Riverfront Jazz Festival in Dallas on September 4, her focus has now shifted to her health and personal life. Knight’s recent struggles come amid past allegations from her son, Shanga Hankerson, about McDowell’s treatment of her, which Knight has publicly addressed, asserting that her health and performances had been misrepresented.