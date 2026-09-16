Giggly Squad Takes SiriusXM by Storm with New Show

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo’s popular podcast Giggly Squad has secured an impressive four-year contract with SiriusXM following a competitive bidding process. This exciting transition marks a significant milestone for the duo and their growing audience.

New Beginnings with SiriusXM

The partnership, effective Wednesday, will grant SiriusXM exclusive global sales rights for both audio and video episodes of Giggly Squad. Additionally, fans can anticipate a range of new exclusive programming from the podcast, details of which are expected to be revealed in 2027.

Transition from Acast

As part of this new arrangement, Giggly Squad is transitioning from Acast to the SiriusXM Podcast Network. The show will also be available on popular platforms such as YouTube and other podcast distribution channels.

A Journey from Instagram to Podcast Stardom

Launched in 2020 via Instagram Live, Giggly Squad has evolved into a top 10 comedy podcast, thanks to the friendship and humor of Berner and DeSorbo, both of whom gained fame on Bravo’s reality show Summer House. The podcast, which airs twice a week, features lively discussions on their lives, dating experiences, pop culture, and fashion trends. It has also led to live tours across 70 cities, including two shows at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, and spawned a New York Times bestselling book titled How to Giggle. Notably, Giggly Squad was recognized as the podcast of the year at the 2026 iHeartPodcast Awards.

A Bright Future Ahead

Berner and DeSorbo expressed their excitement about this new chapter with SiriusXM, stating, “We’re so excited for this next chapter with SiriusXM. Giggly Squad has grown beyond anything we could have imagined, and getting to experience that growth with the Gigglers has made it even more special. We can’t wait for what’s next and to keep giggling together.”

Joining a Stellar Roster

With this move, Giggly Squad joins an impressive lineup at SiriusXM, which includes popular shows like SmartLess, Call Her Daddy, and Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend. Scott Greenstein, president and chief content officer at SiriusXM, emphasized the impact of Berner and DeSorbo’s chemistry and humor: “Giggly Squad has already become a real force in podcasting, driven by Hannah and Paige’s undeniable chemistry, indelible humor, and the incredible community they’ve cultivated around the show. We’re excited to welcome them to SiriusXM and put our expertise behind what they’ve built to help them take it even further and give their fans more of what they love.”