Gerda Taro: The Tragic Legacy of War's First Female Photographer

Gerda Taro, a pioneering figure in photojournalism, tragically lost her life at just 26 years old, becoming the first female photojournalist to be killed on the battlefield. For decades, her vital contributions to the field went unacknowledged. Alina Marazzi’s film, “The Girl With the Leica,” opening in the Horizons section of the Venice Film Festival, seeks to correct this oversight while celebrating Taro’s vibrant personality.

A New Perspective on Taro’s Life

Marazzi discovered Taro’s work following the release of Helena Janeczek’s novel about the photographer in 2018. The two eventually collaborated to adapt Taro’s story for the big screen. The screenplay, co-written by Marazzi and Valia Santella, features Emilia Schüle in the role of Taro, who previously starred in “Marie-Antoinette.”

One of the film’s most significant shifts from the source material is its narrative perspective; while the novel unfolds through the memories of Taro’s friends in the 1960s, Marazzi’s screenplay immerses the audience directly into Taro’s experiences and life.

The Allure of a Revolutionary Spirit

Set against the backdrop of July 14, 1937—Bastille Day in France, a symbol of freedom—the film captures Taro meeting friends in Paris, including her partner and fellow photojournalist, Endré Friedmann, as she prepares to cover the Spanish Civil War.

Through a series of flashbacks, the film reveals Taro’s journey from her birth as Gerta Pohorylle to her eventual connections with like-minded friendships, including ties to left-wing activists in Leipzig before fleeing from the Nazis.

In Paris, Taro develops her passion for photography and collaborates with Friedmann to create the persona of Robert Capa, an alias under which they sold their work in the United States. Unfortunately, many of her groundbreaking photographs were attributed to Capa alone, overshadowing her role in the art form.

Exploring Taro’s Complex Persona

Through Taro’s eyes, viewers are invited into the rich cultural and artistic landscape of 1930s Paris, deeply influenced by a community of Eastern and Central European émigrés. As Marazzi shared with Variety, these artists had to adopt new roles for survival, and within Taro’s circle were other notable photographers like Fred Stein and David “Chim” Seymour, who would also face the risks of photojournalism throughout their careers.

Seymour helped co-found the renowned photo agency Magnum in 1947, alongside Capa and Henri Cartier-Bresson. Like Taro and Capa, Seymour’s life was cut short while engaging in fieldwork, serving as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by journalists. Notably, three boxes of negatives featuring work from Taro, Capa, and Seymour went missing during World War II and were rediscovered only in 2007, allowing for a reassessment of Taro’s profound impact on photojournalism.

Personal and Political Motivations

To enrich the portrayal of Taro’s character, Marazzi consulted Irme Schaber’s comprehensive biography of the photographer, which provided insights into her political activism in the 1930s. It highlighted Taro’s motivations for traveling to Spain during the Civil War, driven by her hope for a better society, as Marazzi succinctly summarized.

“The Girl With the Leica” vividly depicts Taro’s struggles and adjustments upon arriving in Paris, presenting a narrative that, despite its hardships, celebrates the joys of youth. Marazzi emphasizes that Taro’s life was marked not only by political commitment but also by her zest for living, engaging in romantic relationships and strong friendships.

“She was a young, lively, pretty, seductive woman,” Marazzi explained, noting the duality of Taro’s existence. “It’s the combination of these two aspects that I thought was important to tell.”

Avoiding the clichés of period pieces, Marazzi opted for contemporary dialogue to portray Taro as a timeless figure grappling with her identity. Taro’s vibrant personality and inner tumult are accentuated in the film through potent imagery, such as fireworks for Bastille Day and vibrant flowers gifted by Friedmann, with Marazzi drawing inspiration from the innovative film techniques of the 1930s.

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