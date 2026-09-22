Generative AI and Microdramas Set to Captivate Busan Market

The Asian Contents & Film Market (ACFM), part of the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF), has unveiled its innovative lineup for 2026, showcasing a commitment to exploring cutting-edge technologies and storytelling formats.

Focus on Generative AI and Emerging Media

Leading the charge is InnoAsia, which features 44 organizations and companies participating in 11 dynamic programs focused on generative AI and burgeoning media formats. Noteworthy collaborations include a partnership with Kling AI, highlighted by the session titled “New Cinematic Possibilities: Reimagining Filmmaking with Kling AI,” accompanied by a tailored networking reception. Additional sessions under the InnoAsia banner cover topics such as “Making What’s Next: Generative AI and the Future of Filmmaking at Eyeline” and “InnoAsia AI Creators Camp,” indicating a deep dive into the future of digital and cinematic storytelling.

Insights into Microdrama and Trans-Media IP

The growing popularity of microdrama is another focal point, with sessions like “InnoAsia The Evolution of Microdrama: China & Beyond” and “Rags 2 Richmond: From Viral Microdrama to Feature Film, and the Future of Trans-Media IP” drawing significant attention. Furthermore, the “InnoAsia WIP Showcase” will present 11 in-progress works, featuring contributions from director Kang Yunsung and Climax Studio. The segment “Cinema by Brand” will also bring attention to select collaborations between brands and filmmakers.

Diverse Lineup Across Multiple Sections

The overall structure of the ACFM includes seven distinct sections: The A, Asian Project Market (APM), Busan Story Market (BSM), InnoAsia, Producer Hub, Doc Square, and Platform Busan, spread out over eight venues during the four-day event.

For the 2026 edition, Thailand has been designated the Country of Honor, showcasing five genre features through the “BSM Pitch & Match – Thai Remake IP” program, aligning with a new Remake IP category. In parallel, the initiative “Thailand: The Next Chapter” is set to connect Thai talent with global investors and audiences.

Japan’s Creative Spotlight and Producer Hub

As the Focus Country, Japan will feature a dedicated Producer Hub where 10 Japanese producers will pitch their projects during the “Focusing on Japan: Pitch Showcase of 10 Selected Producers,” organized in collaboration with Vipo. This focus kicks off a robust slate of 12 programs examining how streaming and short-form platforms are redefining the film industry. Producers from Korea, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, and other regions will collaborate on topics such as co-production strategies, alongside a first-ever “Morning Networking” session.

Exploring Distribution and Documentary Impact

The A section will concentrate on distribution and funding, presenting sessions like “The A Summit: AFAN Spotlight – The Dynamic Shifts and Shake-up for Film Distribution in Asia,” which will feature key industry figures discussing transformations in the sector. Meanwhile, Doc Square will center around “Impact Asia Impact Day,” drawing on notable Asian documentaries and case studies, including discussions of the Taiwanese film “Small Talk” and the Japanese film “What Should We Have Done?”

Connecting Global Markets and Final Highlights

Platform Busan will kick off each day with “Platform Busan Pitch & Meet,” culminating in discussions that include “Film Festivals & Markets 101,” co-production insights from “Becoming Punk: An International Co-production Case Study of ‘Ria’,” and exploration of opportunities for collaboration between Asia and Ibero-America. The ACFM Awards Ceremony will also recognize exceptional achievements across various award categories.

The previous 2025 edition of ACFM marked a historic milestone, hosting 1,222 companies and welcoming 3,024 professionals from 55 countries, with on-site attendance reaching 30,006. The sales market witnessed significant activity, recording 8,438 business meetings and approximately $71.1 million in transactions.