From Hollywood to Homestead: Jason Dohring's Bold Career Shift

Eva Longoria, the beloved star of Desperate Housewives, has transitioned from her iconic residence on Wisteria Lane to new homes across Mexico and Spain. In her recent interview with Marie Claire, the actress reflected on her decision to leave Los Angeles, saying, “I had my whole adult life here,” but noted that the changing atmosphere in the city, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, prompted her to seek a new chapter. She described the ongoing issues of homelessness and high taxes in California, stating, “It just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

A New Direction

Now sharing her time between two vibrant countries, Longoria, her husband José Bastón, and their son Santiago have embraced a lifestyle that offers fresh experiences. Reflecting on her circumstances, she said, “I’m privileged. I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Beyond Politics

Interestingly, Longoria clarified that her move was not solely motivated by political factors. In a discussion on The View: Behind the Table, she explained, “I didn’t leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there,” highlighting her extensive filming schedule in Spain and Mexico. Longoria described her experiences filming projects like Land of Women and Searching for Mexico, noting that her time in these countries naturally led to her relocation.

Ongoing Projects