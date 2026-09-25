From Comedy to Controversy: John Cho's Unlikely Transformation

John Cho is determined to continue his evolution as an actor, stating, “I’m still trying to act, and I want to be better. And you can’t be better without a good role.” At 54, Cho has been carving out significant roles in Hollywood, often fighting against typecasting and limited opportunities for Asian American actors.

From Teen Icon to Leading Man

Cho first captured attention as the high school party boy famously known as “MILF Guy #2” in the coming-of-age hit “American Pie.” His subsequent performances in projects like “Down to Earth,” Justin Lin’s indie “Better Luck Tomorrow,” and the cult classic “Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle” solidified his status.

His portrayal of Hikaru Sulu in J.J. Abrams’ “Star Trek” films further showcased his range, leading to historic achievements such as becoming the first Asian American actor to take the lead in a Hollywood thriller with 2018’s “Searching.”

Breaking Down Barriers

Despite his successes, Cho faced significant barriers, including racist typecasting. A particularly humiliating experience as a Chinese delivery boy on “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” opened his eyes to the challenges faced by Asian actors in Hollywood. Although steady work has come his way, finding substantial roles remains a constant struggle. However, he recently secured a pivotal character in the upcoming film “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.”

A Turn to Darkness in “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother”

Directed by Bassam Tariq and set to hit theaters on September 25, “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother” features Cho alongside two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali. In the film, Cho portrays Pastor Hwan, a menacing villain whose extreme beliefs lead him into direct conflict with Ali’s character, Latif, a devout Muslim hitman. Describing his role, Cho embodies a character that contrasts sharply with his past performances, stating, “This is my finest performance in years and proves I can reach deep, dark places.”

Humanizing Underrepresented Stories

In an interview with Variety, Cho expressed his gratitude for being part of a film that tells the often overlooked story of the Muslim experience in America. He notes that both he and the Muslim community are underrepresented in cinema, emphasizing the importance of authentic storytelling. He shared, “It felt good and gratifying to be invited to assist in that storytelling,” underlining the commonality he found in the ardent nature of faith depicted in the film.

Navigating Cultural Contexts

As the film’s release coincides with ongoing discussions surrounding Islamophobia and representations of Muslim life in the media, Cho highlights the urgent need to humanize Muslims and combat stereotypes. “I’m surprised by how much Islamophobia there is and how explicit it is,” he remarked. “If there’s anything we ought to do to tell any story it’s to humanize people, and I’m happy to be a part of that.”

A Versatile Performance

Cho approached his role as Pastor Hwan with depth, citing his own upbringing in a fundamentalist Christian background as influential in shaping his portrayal. He describes Hwan as a character fervent in belief, asserting, “He thinks he’s a servant,” a reflection of the confidence and conviction he witnessed growing up. His first scene, a cappella singing while wielding a machine gun, may juxtapose his meek start yet showcases his adaptability as an actor.

Reflections on his Career

Reflecting on his early years, Cho candidly shares the isolation he felt as an Asian American actor navigating stereotypes and limited roles. “I didn’t realize that the Asian actors on television were professionals,” he recalled of his formative years. “I thought they were just amateurs.” The barriers remained even after becoming an actor, particularly during the ‘90s, where roles were often riddled with dated stereotypes.

Advocacy and Representation in Hollywood

Cho’s advocacy for better representation extended beyond his own work, culminating in a notable 2015 tweet against whitewashing Asian roles, specifically in the context of the casting decisions surrounding “Ghost in the Shell.” His views were echoed in the viral #StarringJohnCho campaign aimed at addressing the lack of Asian representation in Hollywood, which ultimately inspired the creation of “Crazy Rich Asians.”

The Future of Acting in the Asian Community

As Cho looks ahead, he expresses hope for greater diversity in storytelling. Commenting on the shifts in Hollywood, he notes, “There are a lot of good signs underneath,” emphasizing the importance of inclusion over mere accolades. “For me, it’s not whether we’ve had enough; it’s about ongoing participation in this tradition.”

An Ironic Journey

With the intertwining of his past and current roles, Cho remarks humorously on his journey from popularizing the term “MILF” as “MILF Guy #2” to acting as a pastor opposing pornography in “Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother.” “Yeah! Maybe I willed it to happen. I’m killing my younger self,” he mused, reflecting on the irony and depth of his evolving career.

On the Horizon

As he looks towards a potential “Harold & Kumar 4,” Cho emphasizes how societal changes can enrich the story, considering the evolution of cultural politics since the original films. He acknowledges, “It would be really interesting to see what this movie would be,” marking the continued relevance of his earlier roles and their potential to adapt with changing times.