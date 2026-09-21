Stallone Shocked by Trump's Hollywood Ambassadorship Revelation on TV

Sylvester Stallone recently revealed that he first learned about his appointment as one of President Donald Trump’s special ambassadors for Hollywood while watching television. The unexpected announcement caught him off guard as he heard it during a news segment.

Stallone’s Surprise Over the Ambassadorship

In a candid interview with The Sunday Times, Stallone recalled the moment he discovered that he, alongside renowned actors Jon Voight and Mel Gibson, had been named special envoys. “Well, it just happened,” he said, describing his disbelief as he was watching TV and suddenly heard his name in connection with the administration. “I went, ‘What?’ I said, ‘Excuse me? Really?’ Because if they had asked me in the beginning, I would have said, ‘This is not possible,’” he added.

Reservations About the Role

Although Stallone has publicly supported Trump in the past, he expressed reservations about the role, particularly given Hollywood’s fragmented nature. He noted, “Hollywood, I guess it’s like feudal states. They have their little kingdoms. You don’t go in and tell six studios how to do things.” He felt that the personalities involved, including himself, Voight, and Gibson, are independent-minded, saying, “No, it won’t work.” This perspective led him to communicate his concerns directly to Trump, stating, “I said thank you and ciao, because it’s impossible. Hollywood works and it will evolve.”

Stallone’s Political Stance

Throughout his career, Stallone has maintained a somewhat apolitical stance, declaring, “I am not a political animal,” and describing himself as “almost a political atheist.” Despite his occasional support for Trump, the actor has also shown endorsement for a range of politicians across the spectrum.

Voight’s Initiatives and the Future of Hollywood

Earlier this month, Voight shared his insights with The Hollywood Reporter, discussing how he has leveraged his ambassador role to advocate for a federal film and television tax credit at the White House. Voight emphasized that equalizing tax benefits with other countries could lead to a significant revitalization of the Hollywood industry. “If we get on an even keel with the rest of the world’s tax benefits…there’s going to be an explosion of energy,” he remarked. This optimism suggests that, if addressed, the industry could see a resurgence that affects not only production studios but also communities involved in the process.