Frankie Valli Refutes Brother Bobby's Retirement Allegations

Frankie Valli, the legendary frontman of the Four Seasons, is making it clear that he is not ready to say goodbye to the stage just yet. The 92-year-old icon recently addressed rumors of his retirement following comments made by his brother Bobby Valli.

Clarifying the Rumors

In a Facebook post dated August 12, Bobby Valli announced that Frankie would be stepping away from his illustrious music career. He expressed a heartfelt sentiment about Frankie’s contributions, stating, “He has millions of fans who love him dearly. He is now 92 years old. In his illustrious career, he has sold over 100 million records and is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. He will now retire.” Bobby continued, “We will always have special memories of Frankie Valli. He has reached a place in his life where his family is there to love, cherish and to be there for him. We appreciate your love and concern.” This message has since been edited.

Frankie’s Defiant Response

Shortly after Bobby’s announcement, Frankie took to Instagram on August 14 to set the record straight. In a post featuring a vibrant photo of him on stage, he wrote, “In spite of what you might have heard, I am not retired. – Frankie.” His message informed fans that he remains vibrant and engaged in his music, quelling any concerns about his health and future performances.

The Legacy of Frankie Valli