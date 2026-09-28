Florence Pugh Calls for Men's Outrage Over Sexual Assault

Florence Pugh has taken to social media to address a troubling incident at Cornell University involving a former student’s accusations of sexual assault. The case has sparked national outrage and raises critical questions about accountability and support for survivors of such crimes.

Details of the Allegations

Recently, news emerged that a former Cornell student accused seven men of raping and drugging her during a fraternity party in October 2024. These allegations became public only after the victim, identified as Jane Doe and now 20 years old, filed a lawsuit against the university. In the aftermath, the university initiated an investigation that resulted in the expulsion of two of the accused, while the others faced minimal consequences, including temporary suspensions and educational workshops, without any criminal charges being filed.

Pugh’s Powerful Response

In an emotional Instagram post, Pugh conveyed her distress over the incident, calling it a “horrific act.” She expressed her fear that such assaults could happen again and emphasized the urgent need for men to participate in conversations around changing societal attitudes toward sexual violence. “Be angry for us. Please,” she concluded, urging men to empathize with survivors and take a stand.

A Call to Action

Pugh’s remarks resonate deeply in light of widespread criticism regarding how educational institutions handle cases of sexual assault. She articulated a profound concern about the culture that allows such behaviors to persist, stating, “How can you expect us to trust that it’s ‘not all men’ when in moments like this, many of you stay quiet?” Her post urges individuals to reflect on the collective responsibility to prevent violence and support survivors.

The Broader Impact

Pugh went further to address the systemic failures of colleges in protecting women, describing a culture where “men… get taught through time and time again that they can do extreme harm and that they won’t be harmed in return.” She emphasized the emotional toll that such incidents take on victims, who often feel as if their truth is overshadowed by the reputation of their assailants.

Conclusion: A Call for Change