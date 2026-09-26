Florence Pugh Opens Up About Keeping Finn Cole Relationship Private

Florence Pugh is offering insights into her private romance with Finn Cole, the star of Peaky Blinders. The couple has been together since 2024, and Pugh recognizes that her fans are curious about their relationship. However, she has expressed her reasons for keeping certain aspects of their love life under wraps.

Balancing Privacy and Public Interest

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, published on September 25, Pugh shared her thoughts on the topic of public interest regarding her relationship. “I don’t want to be a secret,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a sense of privacy. At the same time, she conveyed her hesitation to reveal every detail of their connection.

Value of a Strong Connection

Pugh, now 30, highlighted that the true essence of her relationship with Cole lies in the happiness and security they share. “The important thing is that we’re happy, and I feel solid and safe and sturdy,” she explained, noting that their bond is invaluable. “And that’s worth its weight in gold in our lives.”

A Light-hearted Approach

During the interview, Cole even light-heartedly suggested he might drop by to join the conversation, indicating his playful involvement in Pugh’s public persona. “He said, ‘Well, shall I pop by?'” she recounted, showcasing their easygoing dynamic.