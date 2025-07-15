Finneas and Ashe Reveal ‘An Evening With the Favors’ Tour

Finneas and Ashe have thrilled fans by announcing their upcoming ‘An Evening With the Favors’ tour, a series of concerts set to promote their debut collaborative album, The Dream. This much-anticipated tour is creating a buzz, as the duo plan to perform in prominent locations across the U.S., including Austin, New York, and Los Angeles. With the release of their new album poised for Sept. 19, this tour is a significant milestone for both artists.

The Tour Kicks Off

Ashe and Finneas are set to bring their musical talents to a live audience with the An Evening With the Favors tour. This exciting series kicks off on Sept. 18 at the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, coinciding with the release of their debut album, The Dream. The tour will make stops at some of the country’s most famous venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado, and Central Park Summerstage in New York. They will also grace the stage during both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival, adding an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Ticket Information

Fans eager to attend the An Evening With the Favors tour can purchase tickets for performances in Los Angeles, New York, and Morrison starting Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. With high demand expected, it’s a great opportunity for fans to secure their spot at these unforgettable shows.

Collaboration and Musical Chemistry

Joining Ashe and Finneas on the road are their collaborators Marinelli and Ricky “Rat” Gourmet. Finneas recently expressed his enthusiasm on Instagram, saying, “I cannot tell you how highly I recommend starting a band with 3 of your best friends.” This camaraderie is evident in their music, which they have previewed with singles like “The Hudson” and “The Little Mess You Made.”

The artists shared their vision behind the album, with Ashe stating, “This is the way every artist dreams of making an album. I want you to feel simultaneously warm, fuzzy, and heartbroken at the same time.” Finneas added his thoughts on recording together: “People don’t sing together anymore when they’re recording, but it was so romantic and fun. It’s a true ‘long-play album’ in its real intended meaning. Hopefully, you can have friends over, cook a meal, and play this on vinyl front-to-back.”

Upcoming Tour Dates

The An Evening With the Favors tour is set to rock audiences with the following dates:

Sept. 18 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

Sept. 26 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 — New York City, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

Oct. 3 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

Oct. 10 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

This tour promises to showcase the unique synergy between Ashe and Finneas, making it a must-see event for music lovers across the nation.